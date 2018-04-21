RDA Govt Dental College, Srinagar affiliates with DAK

Srinagar—Doctors Association Kashmir President, Dr Suhail Naik congratulated dental college scholars of Government Dental College(GDC),Srinagar for electing it's Resident Doctors Association(RDA).

Expressing gratitude & satisfaction over democratically elected RDA Dr Naik said that “associations are part and parcel of a democratic setup which will play a significant role in addressing the genuine grievances and issues of the dental college students and residents which in turn will help in upgrading the overall health care”.

Meanwhile RDA GDC has affiliated with DAK and the Executive Body welcomed them into their fold. Expressing pleasure Dr Naik said that “we whole heartedly welcome the newly formed Resident Doctors body and will work in tandem to solve the long pending demands of dental college residents”.

“It is a matter of grave shame that academics and administration of GDC, Srinagar is suffering due to a care taker Principal who is using all means at his disposal to get himself confirmed illegally. It is also pertinent to mention here that the GDC Principal has been charged with a criminal case in 2016 by vigilance dept. of Kashmir vide no. VOK-FIR-33/2012K.3094-95 who have further recommended his removal from the post but he still continues to be there, unless and until there isn’t a deep seated unholy nexus it wouldn’t have been possible that he is still continuing on that chair”, Dr Naik further added.

DAK fully supports the newly formed body of Residents doctors of GDC,Srinagar and is with them shoulder to shoulder for addressing their genuine issues. (CNS)