Rambagh flyover Phase–I inauguration in May: Div Com

Srinagar—Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan on Friday reviewed the overall traffic management and status of related mega projects underway in the city.

In a series of meetings, the Div Com stressed on the need to put in sustained efforts to improve the traffic scenario in Srinagar. The meetings were attended by CEO ERA, Chief Engineer ERA, JC SMC, DIG JKP, SP Traffic, Traffic Adviser and others.

The Div Com said that there has been satisfactory progress in the pace of works of Rambagh flyover and new Mahjoornagar Bridge. He said that first phase of flyover and Mahjoornagar Bridge will be thrown open for traffic in the first week of May. He said the projects are awaiting macadamization which can only be taken in May when the temperature is suitable. The Div Com directed that the space under the flyover should also be maintained and worked upon in a proper way.

The Div Com also reviewed the traffic plans that are being put in vogue in the coming days to further expedite the works on flyover and TRC Grade separator. The Div Com directed the officials to remove all utilities within one week’s time near the flyover .The Div Com also directed the officials to review the shop allocations to the affected shopkeepers.

The Div Com also gave direction to SMC and Traffic police to undertake a drive to remove encrochments and vendors from the Clock Tower to Maharajibazar stretch.

The Div Com also reviewed the progress of paid parking. He said that three more paid roadside parking slots in the Lal Chowk should be made operational as such kind of parkings have been useful in decongesting the city. He also directed the SMC to depute its personnel at KMD mechanised parking so that they will be able to take over the parking operations at any time.

The Div Com directed the officials to take steps to expedite the construction work on TRC grade separator. He also gave orders to utilize the space near the TRC ground for the fabrication process.