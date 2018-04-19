Radio Kashmir goes off the air for longest period in its history

Srinagar—For the first time in the history of J&K the Radio Kash­mir Srinagar has gone off the air for the longest ever time duration and authorities are yet to restore the broadcasting services from this prestigious Radio Station.

An official of the Radio Kash­mir Srinagar on conditions of anonymity told KNS that the Radio station has gone off the air at about 11:37am today as the 300 kilowatt Narbal transmitter developed a technical snag and despite hectic efforts the servic­es are yet to be restored.

Meanwhile, independent sources told KNS that engineers deployed for duty at Narbal 300 kilowatt transmitter are not at­tending their duties properly and the transmitter off and on develops technical snags. As­sistant engineer deployed at Narbal transmitter centre is presently out of station and the reason for Radio station to re­main out of air for such a long time is his absence.

Director Radio Kashmir Sri­nagar, Syed Himayun Kaiser when contacted told KNS that the fault at the Narbal trans­mitter is the cause of disrup­tion of broadcasting services at Radio Kashmir Srinagar and consequently all programmes are being broadcasted from FM station. Restoration of services has been started and we hope services would be restored by today evening.