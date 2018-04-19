Radio Kashmir goes off the air for longest period in its history

An official of the Radio Kashmir Srinagar on conditions of anonymity told KNS that the Radio station has gone off the air at about 11:37am today as the 300 kilowatt Narbal transmitter developed a technical snag and despite hectic efforts the services are yet to be restored.
Srinagar—For the first time in the history of J&K the Radio Kashmir Srinagar has gone off the air for the longest ever time duration and authorities are yet to restore the broadcasting services from this prestigious Radio Station.
An official of the Radio Kashmir Srinagar on conditions of anonymity told KNS that the Radio station has gone off the air at about 11:37am today as the 300 kilowatt Narbal transmitter developed a technical snag and despite hectic efforts the services are yet to be restored.
Meanwhile, independent sources told KNS that engineers deployed for duty at Narbal 300 kilowatt transmitter are not attending their duties properly and the transmitter off and on develops technical snags. Assistant engineer deployed at Narbal transmitter centre is presently out of station and the reason for Radio station to remain out of air for such a long time is his absence.
Director Radio Kashmir Srinagar, Syed Himayun Kaiser when contacted told KNS that the fault at the Narbal transmitter is the cause of disruption of broadcasting services at Radio Kashmir Srinagar and consequently all programmes are being broadcasted from FM station. Restoration of services has been started and we hope services would be restored by today evening.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.