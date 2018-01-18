‘Qurrah’ for aspiring Haj pilgrims on Jan 19 after 12 pm

Srinagar: Executive Officer, J&K State Haj Committee today informed that “Draw of Lots (Qurrah)” for all intending Haj pilgrims has been fixed by Haj Committee of India on 19th January 2018 at 12 noon afterwards.

The officer informed that the draw of lots which will be held on Haj Committee of India server located at Haj House Mumbai would be displayed on a real-time basis. The applicants can confirm their status on the website of Haj Committee of India www.hajcommittee.com and www.jkshc.com later in the evening on the same day.

The list of selected applicants shall be published in the local newspapers, the next day and shall also be displayed on the notice board in the office of State Haj Committee, immediately after ‘qurrah’ in completed.

It was revealed that Haj Committee has received 32332 Haj applications, where 30373 were received in general category, and 1959 were in reserved category A (70 years plus applicants).

The Officer said that on basis of percentage of the Muslim population of the State, 6,163 Haj seats have been allocated as basic Haj quota. In addition, 3,610 seats have been allotted as special quota and from under the Quota States making an aggregate of 9773 seats.

It was further said that 1,959 seats have to be reserved for pilgrims registered under reserve category A. As per Haj guidelines, the remaining 7814 Haj seats are to be distributed among all district of the State according to the percentage of Muslim population.