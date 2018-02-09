Public transport for Old City available on Circular Road: Veeri

Srinagar: Minister for Revenue, Hajj and Auqaf and Parliamentary Affairs, Abdul Rehman Veeri on Thursday informed the House that alternate public Transport Service for the passengers of old city in Srinagar is available on circular road.

Responding to a calling attention notice by Shamim Firdous, Minister said the alternate transport service for the passengers of various old city areas is available on circular road via. M.A link Road, Ikhwan Chowk, Baba Dawood Bridge, Khanyar, Bohrikadal route.

He said earlier transport facility was available from Gawkadal to Bohri Kadal via Habba-kadal, but the route being very narrow is unsuitable for plying the new mini buses and hence the route was modified.

The minister also informed the house that lady Special Bus Service of JKSRTC is being operated on daily basis from Lal Chowk to Lal Bazaar/Hazratbal via Bohrikadal which also caters to the said destination.