Protests rock KU against Asifa rape-murder, civilian killings

Srinagar— Protests rocked Kashmir University on Wednesday, against the rape and murder of a minor Kathua girl Asifa and civilian killings in Kashmir.

Demanding fair proceedings in Asifa’s case, the students, who held a sit-in outside the Vice Chancellor’s office, challenged the Jammu Bar Association to “show under which law the case can be investigated by CBI when the crime branch of Jammu and Kashmir has already submitted a charge sheet with CJM”.

“The high court and Supreme Court have jurisdiction after the trial to handover the case for investigation to CBI,” Umair Nazir Ronga, a law student, according to GNS, said on the occasion, adding that Jammu Bar Association is communalising the issue. He sought the intervention of the Chief Justice.

Another student Faakirah Suraiya Irfan deliberated on the need for young intellectuals to not only condemn the matter but to take constructive steps towards the same.

She highlighted the need for the students and teachers to talk about such issues with proactive action. “The status quo needs to be challenged again and again so that the state realises that they can’t get away with it,” she said.

Later on, the dean academics took the matter with higher authorities and assured the students that law will take its own course.

“The demands listed by the students will be represented to the state,” the dean academics said.

Meanwhile, BJP chief spokesperson Khalid Jahangir called the chief proctor KU Dr Naseer Iqbal and assured him that the case will be pursued in an impartial manner.

“There will be no politics on such case, nor will we tolerate communalising the issue,” Jehangir said and requested the students to call off their hunger strike. (GNS)

Asifa rape-murder: Kashmir traders threaten agitation if justice not delivered

Kashmir traders body Wednesday threatened to stir an agitation in case government fails to provide justice to the family of Kathua Bakarwal little girl Asifa.

Scores of traders under the banner of Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) and Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF) staged protest here in Press Enclave Srinagar.

The protesting traders denounced Jammu Bar association’s bandh call in support of the accused in gangrape and murder of eight-year-old Asifa Bano.

While talking to reporters, trade leader Farooq Ahmed Dar said that it is utterly shameful that some criminals with BJP backing are trying to give a communal color to the gruesome rape and murder incident.

He said they will launch an agitation in case government succumbed to the pressure of fringe elements. “Pressure is being created to subvert the case, so that culprits are given an easy escape,” Dar said.

The protesting traders chanted anti-government slogans and assured Jammu Muslims that they will always back them.