Protest against Gawkadal Massacre held in City

Srinagar—International Forum for Justice held a peaceful protest against the gory Gawkadal massacre that took place on January 21, 1990.

The protesters carrying banners and placards sought exemplary punishment for those involved in the killing of innocent Kashmiri people. IFJ president, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo was accompanied by Untoo was accompanied by Hameeda Nayeem, Zareef Ahmed Zareef, Shabir Ahmed Dar, Muhammad Iqbal Mir and Farooq Ahmed, the re­tired Chief Engineer who is the witness of Gawkadal mas­sacre and received bullets at that fateful day when he was on official duty.

The participants said that Government Forces involved in so many massacres are roaming free and no Security personnel have been brought to justice so far.

“I had lodged a complaint against CRPF personnel in­volved in 1990 Gawkadal mas­sacre in State Human Rights Commission in 2012 and till date nothing positive have come out despite the fact that inquiry was conducted by SP State Human Rights Commis­sion,” Untoo said.

He said there are so many administrative officials who are still alive and it is the right and duty of the State to ques­tion them about the Gowkadal massacre. “Then Governor Jagmohan does not occupy any post now and same is the case with other witnesses who occupied important posts in Kashmir at the time of massa­cre. They must be questioned and their statements should be recorded so that justice could be delivered without any more delay now,” he said.

Hurriyat (M) pays tribute to Gaw Kadal massacre victims

Paying glorious tributes to the 52 martyrs of Gow Kadal massacre who were brutally killed by the government forces on January 21, 1990, Hurriyat Confer­ence (M) has stated that the Kash­miri people have been offering priceless sacrifices for a great and sacred cause of right to self-deter­mination, which is the birthright of Kashmiris.

In a statement issued to KNS, the spokesman said that thousands of people have offered the sacrifices of their pre­cious lives which include children, elder­ly, women and also pro-freedom leaders for the cause of right to self-determination.

He said that process of offering sacrifices continues and that the struggle to achieve the basic birth­right will continue.

The spokesman also castigated the Enforcement Directorate for issuing summon to senior pro-freedom leader Shabir Ahmed Shah’s wife and termed it as ‘a political vendetta’.

Condemning it, the spokesman said that “these bids are only to build pressure on the pro-freedom leadership to give up their struggle but no matter in spite all such intimidating tactics the genuine and peaceful struggle of Kashmiries will continue till it reaches its goal.”