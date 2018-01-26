'Process to retrieve Waqf Land from unauthorized possession has begun'

Srinagar—The Waqf Board on Thursday said that it is rigorously pursing to retrieve its land which is in un-authorised possession of military and para-military forces and Government departments in Jammu and Kashmir.

VC Waqf Board Nizam-ud-din Bhat told KNS that among the top priorities of the board is to retrieve its land which is in un-authorized possession of different agencies and all requisite measures are being taken for the same. “We are on it and several vital measures are being taken by the government to get back the Waqf property which lies with different agencies without permission,” Bhat told KNS.

The Jammu and Kashmir government earlier stated in the upper house of the state legislature that an area of 5632 Kanals and eight marlas of Wakaf land is under un-authorised possession.

“An area of Wakaf land measuring 5632 Kanals and 8 Marlas are under the un-authorised possession of military and para-military forces, Government departments and others,” the Government said in legislative council on January 24.

“So far an area measuring 210 Kanals and 10 marlas has been retrieved and it may be however, mentioned here that nearly 3300 kanals of Wakaf property is under un-authorised occupation of various government departments and agencies,” replied the Minister In-charge.

“Defence and Paramilitary force and the matter has already been taken up with the Home and Other departments either to vacate the Wakaf Property or pay user charges rent,” it said. (KNS)