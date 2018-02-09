‘Present Govt responsible for exploitation & neglect of Sheher-e-Khass’

Srinagar—Jammu and Kashmir National Conference today held the People’s Democratic Party responsible for exploitation and neglect of Srinagar,

Party Leader & Political Secretary to Working President Omar Abdullah, Tanvir Sadiq on Thursday hit out hard at PDP accusing them of neglecting the Srinagar city out rightly.

Tanvir while touring the Sheher-e-Khass including Kawdara- Dalipora- Makerpora- Kawdara, Mughal Mohalla & Hawal addressed various gatherings and said that the city of Srinagar is subjected to worst form of discrimination by PDP not only during their previous regime but also continues till date.

“While people reposed faith in PDP by electing 5 members of their party to the Assembly from Srinagar but look how even then they are deliberately chocking funds meant for Srinagar,” said Tanvir.

“The condition of roads in Dalipora - Kawadara are so dilapidated that it doesn’t not look like a part of the city, the small puddles in the middle of almost all the main roads shows the total neglect by the government towards Srinagar,” he added.

“The houses have sunk in because of poor drainage system, the electric wires are touching the road, the lanes and drains are choked with sewage” Tanvir said adding “The Ministers are busy in their own joys and fancies and have put people under hardship”.

Stating that Kashmir Valley is facing a major power crisis worst in the past two decades Sadiq said the power crisis in the Valley is unimaginable. Srinagar is the worst hit, unscheduled power cuts have grown severe. The thumb rule has been that the power distribution has been 55:45 for Kashmir (including Ladakh) & Jammu respectively because Kashmiri consumers have been comparatively paying more. But for now major part of energy is given to Jammu, he added.

He said the National Conference is the only party that guarantees the betterment of the people of Srinagar and it is recorded history that these people (PDP) were responsible for stalling various prestigious projects of the Srinagar city and are now trying to mislead the people for their ulterior political motives.