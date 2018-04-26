Pratap Park turns into hangout spot for students bunking classes

The boys and girls seen inside Partap Park in schools uniforms are hardly checked by the concern officials, especially school authorities, if they are really bunking the classes and wondering around for hangout.
Srinagar—The Pratap Park in city center Lalchowk has turned into hangout spot for scores of students studying in different educational institutions in the vicinity who are seen bunking classes under the very nose of school authorities. Passer byres and eyewitness working at different shops around the park said that the students studying at women’s college, SP Higher Secondary School, SP College, Girls Higher Secondary School Kotibagh, Girls Higher Secondary School Amirakadil could be seen skipping classes, roaming around, sitting in groups and having fun in Pratap Park for whole day. The boys and girls seen inside Partap Park in schools uniforms are hardly checked by the concern officials, especially school authorities, if they are really bunking the classes and wondering around for hangout. Many pedestrians told PTK that the administration is paying no heed to curb this practice by the young student. Adding that this has led to immoral activates in the area too. When asked, a group of students from SP higher secondary told PTK, “In the month of March we have attended only 3 classes and in April not a single class so far, because we attend classes in tuition centers so why we need to attend school”. Ironically they added that they don’t need to attend school. One of the teachers while talking to Press Trust of Kashmir said that the students should follow the rules and regulation of an institution. He added that tuition centers are the main reason that students take classes in school easy. When contacted principle of Khotibagh Girls higher secondary school Romana Qazi she said, “We always treat these students as our own children. We have constituted a team every year to have check on students. We will call parents of students who skip classes and find out the reason why they are not attending their classes.” She added that parents also should support school staff to restrict students from wrong practices. When contact Station House officer (SHO) police station Maisuma, Sajad Ahamd, said they always act against such cases if found and call their parents. (PTK)
