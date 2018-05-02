Polluted Gilsar Lake is on the verge of extinction

Srinagar—Famed Gilsar Lake which is receiving waters from Dal Lake is dying its own death-courtesy lackadaisical approach of Lakes and Waterway Develop­ment Authority.

This polluted lake has been en­croached by land grabbers while authorities are doing nothing to restore its pristine glory.

A couple of conscious citizens told news agency CNS that few decades back, Gilsar along with Khushalsar Lake were the ma­jor tourist attractions and bird watching sites, but today, one stops his breath while passing through the banks of this Gilsar lake due to foul smell.

“Non-conservation of this lake has facilitated encroachments. The lake has shrunk in its size. It has become a dust bin now where people throw all the dirt including plastic bags,” they said.

A large expanse of Gilsar Lake has been extensively encroached upon. In absence of any regula­tion, shops and buildings have come up on fringe of the lake. “LAWDA is responsible for all the mess. The LAWDA officials are after money which they grab in the name of preservation of wa­ter bodies. Due to lack of account­ability, LAWDA is not paying any attention and it seems now this Lake will die its own death gradu­ally. (CNS)