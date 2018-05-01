Police solve kidnapping case in 24 hours

On April 28, 2018, a report was lodged in Police Station Nigeen that one minor girl was reported missing and accordingly FIR 64/2018 under section 363 RPC was registered in Police Station Nigeen and investigation was taken up.
Srinagar—Jammu and Kashmir Police on Mondayclaimed to have solved a kidnapping case of a girl in shortest possible time and arrested the accused involved in the crime The spokesman in a statement said that on April 28, 2018, a report was lodged in Police Station Nigeen that one minor girl was reported missing and accordingly FIR 64/2018 under section 363 RPC was registered in Police Station Nigeen and investigation was taken up. A police team headed by SHO Police Station Nigeen under the supervision of SDPO Zakora was constituted who made all efforts to trace the missing girl, the spokesman said. The spokesman said that during an investigation of the case, various places were raided and many suspects were rounded up using human and technical resources which led to the recovery of a minor girl and subsequent arrest of the accused person identified as Bilal Ahmad Bhat son of Abdul Rehman Bhat resident of Alimbhat Mohalla, Habbak Shanpora. The girl was handed over to her parents after completing all legal formalities. Further investigation of the case is going on.
