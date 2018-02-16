Police reshuffle: KEA Questions Exclusion Of Native Cops

Srinagar: The Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) Chairperson, Mr Haji Muhammad Yasin Khan has expressed serious concern over the “absolute handover of policing in Kashmir to non-local officers.”

In a statement, Khan who also heads the Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF)said after the recent reshuffle as made by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, there’s an apparent imbalance in the manner the transfers have been made.

“From the DIGs heading various zones of Kashmir to seniors, none of the officers is a native or from the majority community, which is a matter of concern in the minds of the people of Kashmir,” Khan said.

He said though the Kashmir Inc doest believe in any racial discrimination but that posting of native officers gives more of sense of more security among the people.

“We are not against any official but the reshuffle in police has raised questions in the minds of people and even media persons are making similar observations,” Khan said.

He appealed Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and the Home Minister Rajnath Singh to look into the matter. “During such a fragile situation the people shouldn’t feel insure and government is expected is expected to take public viewpoint in mind,” Khan said.