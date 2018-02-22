Police launches drive against traffic violators

Seeks public cooperation in adherence of traffic rules for smooth regulation of traffic in the Srinagar city.
Srinagar—Srinagar police has launched drive against traffic violators in Parraypora area and has seized/challaned 40 two wheelers under MV Act.
Police Station Sadder has launched a special drive against traffic violators to check the menace of traffic violations by the bike riders in Parraypora area which is the hub of the coaching centers in the city and to ascertain whether the drivers are possessing valid driving license/other related documents. During this drive, 40 two wheelers were seized/challaned under Motor Vehicle Act. The drive will continue in future as well.
Srinagar police has enjoined upon all the transporters and commuters to strictly follow the traffic rules and said that any violation will be dealt strictly.
Srinagar Police has further sought public cooperation in adherence of traffic rules for smooth regulation of traffic in the Srinagar city.
