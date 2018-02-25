Police Foils Hurriyat (G) Meeting

“Forces did not allow anybody including the media persons to enter the residence of Geelani.”
Srinagar—Authorities on Saturday foiled an executive body meeting called by Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani at his residence.
The executive meeting of its constituent parties was convened by the Syed Ali Geelani to discuss several important issues, however, police sealed all roads leading to his residence, said a spokesman.
He said that a heavy contingent of police was deployed around the residence of the octogenarian leader today morning.
“Forces did not allow anybody including the media persons to enter the residence of Geelani,” he said, adding police had erected barricades on way leading to Geelani’s residence.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.