Police foil JKLF’s protest march

Srinagar—JKLF zonal president Noor Muhammad Kalwal, zonal vice president Muhammad Yasin Butt along with activists Muhammad Haneef Dar, Imtiyaz Ahmad Ganaie and Imtiyaz Ahmad Shah were arrested by police when they were assembling to hold a peaceful protest against killings in Kashmir, a party statement said.

“Despite police highhandedness, crackdown and oppression, JKLF leaders and activists led by zonal general secretary Sheikh Abdul Rashid managed to gather at Masjid Shareef Abi Guzar where they staged a peaceful protest against Shupian massacre and oppression unleashed on students across valley,” the statement added.

On the occasion, JRL memorandum was also read before the press.

According to statement, Noor Muhammad Kalwal has been shifted to police station Zaina Kadal.

While condemning the “spree of killings, police highhandedness and oppression” unleashed against protesting students especially girl students, JKLF chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement said that “so-called rulers and their police have actually crossed every limit of highhandedness and shame and are hell bent to trample every voice of dissent by military might”.

He said that “Kashmiri resilience and steadfastness has shaken the oppressors and whatever is being done by police today is a glaring evidence of the frustration of the so-called rulers and their forces are suffering from”.

Malik strongly condemned the police “oppression” unleashed against students across valley on Thursday and said that peaceful protest against “genocide” is the birth right of every human but Kashmir has been turned into a police state where law of jungle is prevailing and in practice.

Meanwhile, JKLF on Friday remembered Sheikh Tariq. A party delegation visited Kulgam and Kangan and expressed solidarity the bereaved families.

“The struggle and sacrifice of Shaheed Sheikh Tariq will be always remembered and today when we recall this great son of soil we pay rich tributes to his valour and passion,” JKLF chief said in a statement.

A condolence meeting was held at Sheikh Tariq’s Chanapora residence. JKLF leaders advocate Bashir Ahmad Butt, Engineer Ghulam Rasool Dar Eidi, and Muhammad Sideeq Shah, Peer Abdul Rashid, Nazir Ahmad Hajam and others participated in the meet.