Police Flex Muscle Against 1st Year Students

Srinagar—Police Monday fired tear smoke shells to disperse a group of female who were protesting against Kashmir University authorities for their "mass failure" in the examinations for which results were declared last week, officials said.

Students from several colleges assembled at the Maulana Azad Road here and blocked the traffic, demanding they be given back the papers they had written for their first semester examinations last year, they said.

The officials said that the police tried to persuade the protesting students to disperse peacefully, but in vain.

The cops then fired tear smoke shells to disperse the students, they said.

Talking to reporters, the students said they did not want re-evaluation or rechecking of their papers.

"We want to see our papers first. How can all the students fail? I think they have lost the answer sheets," one of the students said.

KU cites 4 reasons

Srinagar: Amid protests by 1st year students, Kashmir University on Monday cited as many as four reasons why result of some candidates was declared as “LO”/“NA” or even “re-appear”.

“This is to bring to the notice of students enrolled at various degree colleges whose result of 1st semester (CBCS) was declared on 19/01/2018 that the result of some candidates was declared as “LO”/“NA” or even “Re-appear” due to the following reasons,” a spokesman of the varsity said.

Among the first reason, he said such candidates have not darkened the respective circles on the OMR sheets and have rather put a dot or have encircled the respective answer or have ticked the respective answer which couldn’t be read by the OMR machine and, therefore the marks of the objective paper could not be determined and were not added with his/her theory marks. Such OMR sheets are being identified and shall be assessed again by the OMR machine after correcting the mistakes committed by the students;

Secondly, he said other category of students whose result has been shown re-appear or LO have not darkened up the respective circles on the OMR sheet in the space where Roll No has to be written. They have instead written their Roll Nos in figures rather than darkening of circles, which could not be read by OMR machine;

In penultimate reason, the spokesman said that another category of students have not mentioned the series of Question Papers on the OMR sheet, therefore, respective answer key could not be applied to assess the marks obtained by the students;

Lastly, he said, the result of the some of the candidates has been declared as LO/re-appear whose practical awards were not submitted till date.

“It is worthwhile to mention that the number of such candidates is more than seven thousand. In order to resolve all these issues, it will take at least 15 days to correct and assess their OMR sheets and declare their results. The mistakes committed by the students on the OMR sheets can be seen on the sample copies of OMRs displayed on the University website www.kashmiruniversity.net (in Notifications section),” the spokesman said and further “informed” that evaluation of answer scripts was exclusively done at the college level. “Lapse, if any found on part of the invigilating or supervisory staff, shall be recommended for appropriate action under rules.”