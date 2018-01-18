PDP MLA demands constitution of House committee on Jhelum dredging

Srinagar—MLA Sonawar Mohammad Ashraf Mir here on Wednesday sought the Speaker Assembly's intervention for constitution of a house committee to check the working of dredging system in Jhelum.

According to the KNS correspondent, not satisfied with the reply of the PHE Minister Sham Lal Chowdhary, Mir regretted that dredging has been started in Sopore and Baramulla but not in Srinagar where the flowing of water from Sangam, Bijbehara and Pampore is increasing the chances of floods occurring in Srinagar.

He alleged that the government is not serious about the issue.

Sharing his concerns CPI (M) Secretary and MLA Kulgam M Y Tarigami also supported Mir on demand for constitution of a house committee to look into the dredging work in river Jhelum. (KNS)