Patients suffer as B&J hospital ‘sans’ X-ray machine

Srinagar—Even as the state government claims to provide better healthcare to the patients in the Valley hospitals, the non-availability of X-Ray machine at Kashmir’s lone Bone and Joint Hospital in Barzulla, Srinagar has come under severe criticism with the patients as well as the attendants, alleging it to be reason of immense hardships.

Patients quoting the officials said that the sole X-Ray machine at the hospital is lying defunct from past several months while the authorities don’t bother to repair it.

They said, “The X-Ray machine in B&J hospital has developed some technical fault last year. But the authorities in the hospital didn’t pay heed to repair the machine right.”

The patients as well as the attendants said that the authorities are pushing them to face hardships.

The attendants said that the administration keeping in view of the rush of the patients, must make over three X-ray machines available at the Valley’s sole B&J hospital, which according to them would provide a sigh of relief to the patients as well as the attendants.

Umer, one among the attendants told Kashmir News Service (KNS) that the X-ray machine is not available at the hospital, which is very pivotal for the patients who have met with the accident or any other bone related issues but the hospital administration has utterly failed to make the machine available, forcing the patients to conduct the X-ray test at the private clinic outside the hospital.

He said that the huge rush of patients was witnessed outside the private clinic who were waiting to conduct X-ray. “It seems that authorities of the hospital are hand-in-glove with the private clinics therefore are not making the machine available for no reasons,” he said

Other attendants who were present in the hospital demanded authorities to look into the matter and urged them to make the X-ray machine available at an earliest.

Medical Superintended of Bone and Joint hospital, A Rashid Badoo told KNS that at present, three X-ray machines are available at the hospital and are functional. “The allegations made by the patients are not true. The patients don’t want to wait for their turn, therefore mislead everyone over the issue,” he said. KNS)