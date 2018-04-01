Patients at SMHS left on mercy of GMC students

Sources said that senior doctors visit the hospital in the morning as they leaving the burden to handle the hospital on junior doctors, mostly GMC students, who are doing MBBS from there.
Srinagar—Kashmir's most visited hospital, SMHS, is fast losing its sheen as complaints about senior doctors leaving the patients at the mercy of the Government Medical College (GMC) students have been pouring in continuously.
Sources told Srinagar based news agency that senior doctors visit the hospital in the morning as they leaving the burden to handle the hospital on junior doctors, mostly GMC students, who are doing MBBS from there.
SMHS hospital has turned into training centre for the students where they apply hit and trial method to treat the patients, sources claimed.
Meanwhile sources further added that patients die because they do not get proper treatment on time because of that we have seen lot of dies in SHMS hospital. However Government is not imposing a ban on private practice in Kashmir has emboldened the doctors working in Government Medical College (GMC) and its associated hospitals.
When contacted, Medical Superintendents SMHS Hospital Srinagar Dr. Saleem Tak said that, "these reports are baseless and senior doctors are always available for patients.
He further added that SHMS is the largest hospital in Kashmir and they have institution as well so students are taking their training but it’s totally wrong that students are running
