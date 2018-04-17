Parsa’s now at SSM!

Srinagar—Parsa Foods & Beverages Private Limited, on Monday, launched its first franchisee under the brandname Parsa’s, at SSM College campus, Parihaspora.

The launch of the first franchisee, comes within six months of the inauguration of the brand-name. The outlet at SSM college was inaugurated by the principal, Nazir Shah, in presence of the Heads of Departments, and faculty members. The franchisee at SSM is taken by the company UNS Foods and Beverages, owned by young businessmen, Sofi Sohail, 21, who is also a business student of SSM College, and Umair Thakur 26, an ex banker.

Parsa’s, known because of its brand ambassador Javid Parsa, is a popular place for social gatherings varying from book launches, poetry recitals, music and documentary releases, social campaigns and start-up events in past three years.

“I am glad that my first franchisee is hosted by the largest private educational institution in our state, which is going to keep me engaged with the youth, and help me create a platform for people to connect with each other,” Parsa wrote on facebook.

Javid Parsa has been in the news for using social media for business. Popularly known as ‘Selfie Parsa’, Parsa has managed to create a women and youngster friendly space. His use of selfies and social media has put him on the road to achieving a world record for the ‘most number of selfies, with different people, at one place’ which is his food joint.