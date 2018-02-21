Operate from Haftchinar stand only: Traffic Police to PSVs

Srinagar:- Traffic Police Srinagar on Tuesday directed all Public service vehicle(PSV) drivers to operate from Haftchinar stand only.

“All Sumo’s & Tavera’s registered with Taxi stand at Haftchinar operating for the routes Newa , Chadoora , Rangreth , Kralpora, Chrar-e- Sharief , Khansahab etc should operate from Haftchinar stand only and should not enter from Haftchinar towards Jehangir Chowk as major portion of the road of Jehangir chowk has been secured by ERA for execution of construction work of the Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic City Srinagar, TahirSaleem Khan.

“Since very less space available at Jehangir Chowk for plying of traffic which results often congestion of the road from Jehangir Chowk to Solina / Haftchinar, as such Sumo’s & Tavera’s entering for Haftchinar towards Jehangir chowk aggravates the traffic congestion at Jehangir chowk. Any such Sumo/ Tavera venturing to enter Jehangir chowk from Haftchinar shall be strictly dealt under law,” he said.

SSP further said that the general public is requested to co-operate with the traffic police at Jehangir Chowk as traffic volume is high and available space for plying traffic is less due to the ongoing construction work of flyover.