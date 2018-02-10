One day Traffic awareness programme held in Srinagar

Srinagar—In order to reach out to the students, Traffic Police City Srinagar held one day Traffic awareness programme at KIE ( Kashmir Institute of Education) Coaching Centre Parraypora Baghat Srinagar in which more than 200 students participated.

The aim and objective of the awareness Camp was to sensitize budding youth about the traffic rules, norms and road safety measures.

SSP Traffic City Srinagar Shri Tahir Saleem Khan and chairman KRSF Nasir Ali Khan delivered lectures and interacted with the participating students.

The camp targeted young budding students as it has been found that students need more awareness about traffic rules and importance of life, besides, safety measures and precautions during driving. It has been observed that most of the fatal accidents are attributed due to bikes and scooties in Srinagar City. Educating people about traffic rules is as important as enforcing traffic laws in integrated traffic management system.