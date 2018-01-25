No headway in sight for Central University of Kashmir

Srinagar—The establishment of the Central University of Kashmir continues to remain in limbo with least possibilities in sight that its campus will be constructed at central Kashmir’s Ganderbal area any time soon.

Reports informed that there is no forward movement being witnessed vis-a-vis the establishment of the permanent campus at Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal area and the university at present operates from three different building that too on rent.

Sources privy to this development told KNS that the delay in the construction of the permanent campus resulted in the non utilization of funds released by University Grants Commission (UGC) under General Development Assistance (GDA) in its 12th Allocation Plan for the past three financial years.

The figures, as per the insiders are even more shocking about how the Central University of Kashmir has even failed the funds already approved in its favour so far. Out of the 152 crores allotted from 2013 to 2016, the university has failed to even utilize the entire amount and has spent mere 50 crores. “The funds that were meant for the overall academic activities of the university have now been lapsed and the failure is of the concerned authorities for failing such a vital project like CUK in Kashmir. There must be a thorough probe initiated against the inaction and inefficiency of the CUK officials who have been failing to steer the ship to its shore,” says an official.

It was informed further that plethora of funds are being spent on the renovation, decoration of the rented buildings and even the prized ‘Khatam Bandhh’ is being used for the ceilings of these rented buildings.

Meanwhile, there are reports that the district administration of Ganderbal has informed the government that land identified as the university campus during the previous NC- Congess regime isn’t suitable for the establishment of the University campus and that the government should find some alternate site. “It is the entire marshy land and it is not even safe to construct a concrete structure at this place. Establishment of the university is a sensitive issue and the government has to rethink whether it is going to have the university at such a place which gives putrid odour and is marshy,” sources privy to the development divulged.