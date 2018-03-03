No Govt plots available on sale anywhere: Admin to people

DC Srinagar warns the culprits of the harshest punishments as per the law.
Srinagar—Srinagar district administration Friday cautioned the general public against falling into the trap laid by alleged land fraudsters offering so-called government plots for purchase.
The administration said that no such plots are available on sale anywhere in the district and that the people must not let themselves be fooled into any such deals.
Deputy Commissioner, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, said a serious note of complaints of fraudulence involving bogus government land deals has been taken, adding that the district administration will go after those found involved in the fraud.
Dr Shah, while warning the culprits of the harshest punishments as per the law, urged the people to verify the credentials of landholdings offered for purchase in the district before making any land deals.
He reiterated the district administration’s commitment to rid the district of all illegal encroachments on the State land therein.
