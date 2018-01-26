No Friday Prayers In Historic Jamia

Locals said forces did not allow civilian movement in these areas and enforced curbs strictly. They said Jamia Masjid was sealed from all sides and no one was allowed towards it.
Srinagar—Authorities disallowed Friday prayers at historic Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta here and clamped strict restrictions in various parts of downtown on the Republic Day.
Reports said said that contingents of police and CRPF arrived in Nowhatta and adjoining areas in the morning and imposed restrictions. They said forces laid barbed wires on main roads and sealed the Jamia Masjid. Restrictions were also imposed in adjoining Rajouri Kadal, Bhori Kadal, Malarrata, Saraf Kadal areas.
Locals said forces did not allow civilian movement in these areas and enforced curbs strictly. They said Jamia Masjid was sealed from all sides and no one was allowed towards it.
An official of the district administration said restrictions under section 144 of the CrPC were imposed in Old City areas.
