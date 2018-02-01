NO ambulance in PHC Lal Bazar 

“One ambulance is available at PHC Lal Bazar but needs minor repair work. The same will be done and ambulance shall be made road worthy very shortly.”
Srinagar—An ambulance available with PHC Lal Bazar is grounded for lack of minor repairs even as government has stated that it shall be made “road worthy shortly”.
In a written reply to a question by local MLA, state’s health minister Bali Bhagat also responded in negative on up-gradation of Primary Health Centre Zadibal to Sub-District Hospital.
Regarding upgrading the status of Primary Health Centre Zadibal to the level of Sub-District Hospital to cater the medicare needs of the increasing, the minister said: “As per the population norms (IPHS) in vogue, PHC Zadibal does not qualify for upgradation to the level of SDH/CHC (Against the IPHS population requirement of 80,000 souls, there is 57, 823 souls only).”
However, he said, a proposal for upgradation of PHC Zadibal to the level ‘Model Health Centre’ was under active consideration of the Department.
The minister also responded in negative to another question by the MLA whether more than half of the existing PHCs in Zadibal Constituency were without doctors.
“As per the sanctioned strength of 11 posts of doctors in health institutions of Zadibal Constituency, all 11 posts are filled up and there is no vacancy. However, additional 10 doctors has been provided under NHM in various health institutions of Zadibal Constituency viz. PHC Zadibal (06 Doctors), UPHC Lal Bazar (02 Doctors), UPHC Narwara (01 Doctor) and UPHC Khushal Sar (01 Doctor)”.
