NIFT Srinagar campus; DC reviews progress of construction work

Srinagar—Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr. Syed Abid Rashid Shah, Tuesday convened a meeting to review the progress of construction work on the Srinagar campus of National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) at Ompora in Budgam.

Dr. Shah, who has been appointed as the Director of the Srinagar campus of the NIFT, while taking a detailed review of the status of construction on the campus, expressed strong displeasure over the progress of work made so far.

Taking strong note of its slow progress, he issued strict instructions to the concerned executing agencies to speed up the pace of work. He warned that non-adherence to timeline stipulations as indicated in the contract will result in cancellation of contracts and blacklisting of contractors.

Dr. Shah said the progress of construction work of the campus will be reviewed periodically. He said the NIFT is a matter of prestige for the State and that laxity in meeting projected timelines will not be tolerated.

GM SIDCO, concerned Executive Engineers and contractors were present in the meeting.