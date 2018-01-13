NHM employees protest cum strike enters 24th day

The NHM employees who are on protest from last year’s December month have extended their protest cum strike till Jan 18, urging the higher ups to fulfill their demands of face stir.
Srinagar—The National Health Mission (NHM) employees continued to protest against the government for the 24th consecutive day on Fridayto press for their regularization.
The NHM employees protest cum strike entered into 24th day today with protesters alleging government of turning their eye blind towards their hardships and sufferings.
The protesters took to streets again today and chanted slogans in favour of their demands and against the government.
The NHM employees who are on protest from last year’s December month have extended their protest cum strike till Jan 18, urging the higher ups to fulfill their demands of face stir.
They said despite holding two meets with the NHM employees, the Minister Bali Baghat has failed to fulfill their demands, which has further worsened the situation.
They said that they went from pillar to post to seek justice but unfortunately the government is ignoring their plights. “We are serving the department from past several years but the government seems reluctant to fulfill the demands of thousands of NHM employees,” they said.
The protesting NHM employees demanded government to look into the matter at an earliest and fulfill the genuine their genuine demands.
Pertinently, the protest-cum-strike of NHM employees started on December 20 for 72 hours, which they later extended.
Notably, the protest of NHM employees has badly hit the patient-care in peripheral hospitals, with patients alleging it to be reason of immense hardships.
