New rent policy for Wakf property to be publicized soon: VC Waqf

Srinagar—Vice Chairman of Wakf Board, Nizam-ud-din Bhat on Wednesday said that the Muslim Wakf board has less income as compared to the shrine board, saying that comparing these two institutions in terms of income is ‘injustice’.

Talking to Kashmir News Service (KNS), Bhat said that the annual income of Wakf board is too low than the shrine board. “The shrine board from the two religious places in state is getting income in crores while as the Wakf’s annual income is too low as compared to shrine board. Therefore, comparing these two institutions in terms of income is injustice,” he said.

He said that at present 13 educational institutions are being run by the Wakf board where the students from Nursery to class 12 are receiving free education. “The assets of Wakf board are higher than shrine board,” he said.

Asked about the new rent policy for Wakf property, Bhat informed KNS that the rationalization process of Wakf property was under consideration from 2006 while the process culminated in the 2017. “The new rent policy for the Wakf property will be publicized soon in which the interest of both Wakf and the traders has been kept in mind,” he said, adding that Wakf was in contact with the persons who have taken Wakf property on rent and the rationalization process culminated in the year 2017 following which the board held a meeting with traders yesterday to discuss the matter.

“The report of rationalization process has come and a copy of the report was also provided to the traders. We hope that the new rate policy will be made public shortly,” he said.Asked about the allegations that Wakf property is not being used properly, he said that the allegations made by the people is not true as the property is being used in a proper manner, but the income is too low.

“The government is also assisting the board to develop and to renovate the shrines in the Valley. Development or renovation of various shrines across the Valley is being assisted by the government,” he said.

“The Wakf is making the annual budget report public. I appeal people not to pay heed over the allegations and read the annual budget thoroughly so that they could come to know how and where Wakf income was utilized,” he said, adding that people have quite expectations on Wakf but the board is taking care of various shrines, which is very difficult.

“It is the property of people and the traders who have taken the property on rent for their businesses should cooperate with the Wakf board so that further steps for the well being of people should be taken,” he said. (KNS)