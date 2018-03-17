Srinagar—“Muslim scholars have to focus on knowledge production to do away with the stigma of intellectual deficit currently plaguing Muslim Ummah,” said speakers on Friday during a book release function.

The function was organized byIdara Matbu’at-e-Talaba, a publications wing of Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba Jammu and Kashmir (IJTJK) at Central Office of IJT.

Speakers also deliberated upon the reasons of this crises in the muslim world and remedies thereof.

On the occasion three books were released by Ameer of Jama’at-e-Islami J&K, Khwaja Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, included Muslim Intellectual Deficit: Reasons and Remedies written by Dr. Tauseef Ahmed Parray (a budding scholar and Assistant Professor, Islamic Studies, Higher Education department).

Tasa’wur-i-Iqamat-e-Deen Par Aetirazaat aur Un-kay Jawabaat (a compilation of scholarly articles written on the theme by Dr. Mohammad Ra’afat, Syed Sa’adatullah Hussaini and Dr Anees Ahmed) and a book on Maryam Jameela written by Mujtaba

Speakers who spoke in the function including Dr. Altaf Husain Yatoo (writer and Assistant Professor, Islamic Studies, Higher Education Department), Dr. Tauseef Ahmad Parray, Mujtaba Farooq, Faisal Iqbal (former State President of IJT), Umar Sultan (IJT President) and Ghulam Qadir Lone (Secretary General of Jama’at-e-Islami J&K)

However, galaxy of scholars, scribes and writers attended the ceremony included Pir Shakoor Ahmed (Editor, Weekly Moomin), Ess Ahmed Peerzada (renowned columnist), Advocate Zahid Ali (Spokesperson of Jama’at-e-Islami), Mir Ashraf (CEO of Moomin Welfare Trust), Arshad Kashani (Editor of monthly, Times of Chinar Valley) among others.