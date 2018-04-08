Much hyped CM Grievance Cell out of order for a long time

Srinagar—When one signs in to access Chief Ministers Grievance Cell website to register your complaint, it shows: “HTTP Error 404. The requested resource is not found.”

For a long time now, J&K Chief Ministers Grievance Cell website is inaccessible as a result complainants are unable to register their complaints online.

The out of order website has in fact deflated the bubble of government’s hyped initiative of ‘speedy redressal’ of public grievances.

Internal sources said that from past couple of months not a single grievance has been addressed through Chief Ministers Grievance Cell.

In 2015, the government under the then Chief Minister, Late Mufti Sayeed had ordered (under number 775–GAD of 2015, dated: 10.06.2015) establishing a ‘J&K Government Grievance Cell’ in CM’s office, both at Jammu and Srinagar.

The official website of Chief Ministers Secretariat claims that the complaints received are verified telephonically from the complainants and then forwarded to the concerned quarters for their disposal as per the rules/regulations in vogue. The complainant is telephonically informed of the action taken by the Grievance Cell in respect of his complaint. Further, the status of the complaint can also be inquired from the above toll free numbers and can also be viewed on www.jkgrievance.nic.in. These complaints are regularly followed up with the concerned Departments on weekly basis.”

“One has to access the Grievance Cell web site www.jkgrievance.nic.in to register his/her complaint. But that is out of order. I was shocked when one of the staffers told me that website is functional, little did he know it is out of order from past two months,” said Jahangir Ahmed from Srinagar.

When contacted the In Charge Chief Ministers Grievance Cell, Inam-ul-Haq said that they are working on the restoration of the website. “We are facing some difficulties and hopefully it will be made operational very soon,” he added. (CNS)