Missing KU Student: VC seeks Govt’s help

Sameer went missing on 19 March after leaving his Pul­wama residence for the uni­versity.

Srinagar—The vice chancellor of Kashmir University Prof Khur­shid Iqbal Andrabi on Thursday impressed upon the state authori­ties to proactively help to trace the whereabouts of missing stu­dent Sameer Ahmad of the Earth Sciences department.

Sameer went missing on 19 March after leaving his Pul­wama residence for the uni­versity. In a statement issued here, the varsity spokesperson said that Prof Andrabi once again talked with the protest­ing students and assured them that the varsity is in touch with the police to ascertain student’s whereabouts.

“The Vice Chancellor once again urged the students to maintain clam and assured that the University is regularly in touch with the police authorities to ascertain the student’s where­abouts,” the spokesperson said.

He said that the Vice Chancel­lor also assured the students that “as and when any clue about the student is obtained, the same shall be shared with them.”

“The University reiterates its appeal to the agitating stu­dents to maintain peaceful atmosphere on the campus, and also impressed upon the state authorities to proactively help trace the student’s where­abouts,” he added.

Meanwhile on the third day Kashmir University again rocked with student protest against the ‘disappearance’ of sa­meer while protesting students

