Missing KU Student: VC seeks Govt’s help

Srinagar—The vice chancellor of Kashmir University Prof Khurshid Iqbal Andrabi on Thursday impressed upon the state authorities to proactively help to trace the whereabouts of missing student Sameer Ahmad of the Earth Sciences department.
Sameer went missing on 19 March after leaving his Pulwama residence for the university. In a statement issued here, the varsity spokesperson said that Prof Andrabi once again talked with the protesting students and assured them that the varsity is in touch with the police to ascertain student’s whereabouts.
“The Vice Chancellor once again urged the students to maintain clam and assured that the University is regularly in touch with the police authorities to ascertain the student’s whereabouts,” the spokesperson said.
He said that the Vice Chancellor also assured the students that “as and when any clue about the student is obtained, the same shall be shared with them.”
“The University reiterates its appeal to the agitating students to maintain peaceful atmosphere on the campus, and also impressed upon the state authorities to proactively help trace the student’s whereabouts,” he added.
Meanwhile on the third day Kashmir University again rocked with student protest against the 'disappearance' of sameer
