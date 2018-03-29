Mirwaiz visits Jamia Masjid, takes stock of ongoing construction work

On the occasion, the members of Auqaf apprised Mirwaiz about the several steps initiated by the Auqaf to ensure the clean atmosphere in and outside the grand mosque.
Srinagar—President of Anjuman-e-Auqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Wednesday visited the historic Jama Masjid Srinagar and took stock of ongoing construction and cleanliness drive in and outside the mosque, which is the spiritual center of Kashmir.
On the occasion, the members of Auqaf as per the statement apprised Mirwaiz about the several steps initiated by the Auqaf to ensure the clean atmosphere in and outside the grand mosque.
The members of Auqaf also briefed Mirwaiz about the uninterrupted availability of water for ablution for the devotees and the waste disposal.
Mirwaiz urged all the members of Jamia Auqaf to take all the possible steps to keep the sanctity and cleanliness of the grand Masjid intact and ensure that all construction work of the drains around the mosque is completed before the advent of the sacred month of Ramadan to ensure that worshipers face no issues who throng Masjid in large numbers.
