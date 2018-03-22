Mirwaiz visits Eisa’s Family 

He expressed his condolences and extended his solidarity with the bereaved family members. He prayed for the highest standards in Janah for Eisa Fazili.
Srinagar—Hurriyat Conference (M) chairperson Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Wednesday visited the residence of slain militant Muhammad Eisa Fazili at Ahmadnagar, Srinagar and met his father Naeem Fazili.
A spokesman of the amalgam said that he expressed his condolences and extended his solidarity with the bereaved family members. He prayed for the highest standards in Janah for Eisa Fazili.
Mirwaiz also expressed his serious concern over the continuing disappearance of a Kupwara student in Orissa. Suhail Aijaz went missing last month but the authorities have failed to trace him so far. Mirwaiz termed the death of Aijaz’s uncles, who were returning from Orrisa, in a road accident at Handwara extremely tragic and expressed his condolences to the bereaved family. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of Aijaz’s father, who is seriously injured.
