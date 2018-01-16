Mirwaiz condemns ‘tormenting’ CASO operations in Srinagar

Srinagar—Kashmir top cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has castigated Government for harassing people in old Srinagar city during Cordon and Search Operation on Sunday.

“Strongly condemn the tormenting #CASO operations in #Srinagar! The arrogance and belligerence of those who command and control Kashmir against the will of its people increasing by the day trampling all rights and liberties of the people,” Mirwaiz tweeted.

Pertinently, during CASO in old city area’s even cell phones of people were thoroughly checked. The CASO returned to old city after a gap of 17 years.

Crack downs in Srinagar, another achievement of Mufti Govt: Omar

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah on Monday mocked at the Jammu and Kashmir government for a crackdown in Jammu and Kashmir summer capital, Srinagar after 17 years.Taking a dig at the ruling dispensation, Abdullah wrote on Twitter: “Crack downs return to Srinagar. Another ‘achievement’ of the Mufti government”. Last week, Abdullah had also boycotted the assembly session saying that government has no moral responsibility to rule, if it thought that civilian killings were not an issue.Meanwhile, security has been beefed up ahead of 26 January. Earlier, the opposition National Conference walked out of the legislative assembly to protest against the army chief’s remarks on Kashmir and the crackdown in Srinagar.