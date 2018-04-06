Mirwaiz condemns ‘police excesses’ on students

Srinagar—Hurriyat conference (M) chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Thursday said condemned the ‘police excesses’ on students who were [protesting against the Kashmir killings.

Mirwaiz on twitter said that scores of young students including girls were injured and were later hospitalised.

He said that for every reaction to oppression even by students the standard state response is brute force.

“Strongly condemn the police excesses on students protesting the brutal #Shopian and #Kangan killings.Scores of young students including girls injured and hospitalised! For every reaction to oppression even by students the standard state response is brute force!,” Mirwaiz tweeted.