Mirwaiz again prevented from delivering Friday sermon

Srinagar—Authorities toughened stand against separatists as they prevented the Chairman of Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq from delivering Friday sermon at Historic Jamia Masjid in downtown Srinagar.
Though he was released from the house arrest, Mirwaiz was not allowed to deliver the customary Friday sermon at Jamia Masjid.
“First Friday of 2018, again disallowed from offering mandatory Friday prayers! The practice of chocking all political space also extended to exercising fundamental religious rights ! what a shame!” Mirwaiz wrote on Twitter.
Syed Ali Shah Geelani, chairman of Hurriyat Conference (G) is placed under house arrest since 2010.
Chairman of JKLF Mohammad Yasin Malik has been arrested and lodged in Srinagar Central Jail on a police remand. (Kashmir Wire)
