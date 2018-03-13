Militant killings: Malik arrested, Mirwaiz placed under house arrest

Srinagar—In the wake of the killing of three militants in Anantnag early Monday morning, Police have arrested Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik from his Maisuma residence.

“Malik was arrested from his home this morning and was lodged at Kothi Bagh police station,” said a JKLF spokesperson.

Meanwhile.Hurriyat (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has been placed under house arrest.

A spokesperson of the amalgam said Mirwaiz has been put under house arrest at his Nigeen residence this morning.

Three militants, including Easa Fazili of Soura area of Srinagar, were killed in a gunfight in Hakoora area of Anantnag district earlier today.