Membership process started at Kashmir Press Club

Management asks aspirants to submit application forms before Feb 15
Srinagar—The membership process at Kashmir Press Club (KPC) has been started.
In a statement, the management announced that the aspirants can submit the application forms along with all the required documents before 15/02/2018.
The first screening committee meeting will be held on 17/02/2018,” the statement said.
As per the statement, once the applications are cleared the committee will inform the applicants to complete the rest of the formalities. “The screening of the forms will be done as per the set constitution of the club,” it added.
The statement also informed that the application forms are available with the nominated representatives of various media associations and can also be received by sending an email to [email protected].
The filled in forms can be submitted to Asif Qureshi, Secy Admin KPC: 94190 09299 and for any procedural clarifications Shuja ul Haq, Vice President KPC can be contacted on 9419400180.
The statement stressed that the forms will be accepted till 15/02/2018 only in this lot till next notification.
