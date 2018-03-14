Mehbooba appreciates Islamia College for attaining excellence,educational spread

CM chairs the Governing Board meeting of the Islamia College of Science & Commerce, Srinagar
Srinagar—Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti has complimented the Islamia College management, staff and students for its good work including attaining excellent ranking in the NAAC accreditation. She has also appreciated the role of the college in the educational spread in its catchment areas over the decades.
The Chief Minister made these observations while chairing the Governing Board meeting of the Islamia College of Science & Commerce, Srinagar here today. The Chief Minister is the chairperson of the Board. Minister for Education & Finance, Syed Altaf Bukhari was present in the meeting.
Mehbooba Mufti directed construction of more accommodation for classrooms, labs, staff rooms etc. in view of the increasing need. She directed the college authorities to undertake the constructions in phased manner to avoid cost overruns and ensure early completions. She also directed establishment of a multipurpose sports hall for the students with all facilities and equipment.
The Chief Minister also directed introduction of new courses in the college which are in demand in the job industry. She also directed upgradation of equipment at the college and fulfilling of other requirements under NAAC accreditation.
As a special case, Mehbooba Mufti announced extension of Chief Minister’s Scooty scheme to the College for which she asked the college administration to make all arrangements. Earlier, Principal of the College, Prof. Muzaffar Khan briefed the meeting about the activities in the college.
Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Rohit Kansal; Principal Secretary, Finance, Navin Choudhary; Principal Secretary, Higher Education, Dr. Asgar Samoon; Commissioner-Secretary, Industries & Commerce, Shailendra Kumar; Secretary, Information, Dr. Abdul Rashid and other members of the Governing Board were present in the meeting.
