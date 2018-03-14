Mehbooba appreciates Islamia College for attaining excellence,educational spread

Srinagar—Chief Minister, Meh­booba Mufti has complimented the Islamia College management, staff and students for its good work includ­ing attaining excellent ranking in the NAAC accreditation. She has also ap­preciated the role of the college in the educational spread in its catchment areas over the decades.

The Chief Minister made these obser­vations while chairing the Governing Board meeting of the Islamia College of Science & Commerce, Srinagar here to­day. The Chief Minister is the chairper­son of the Board. Minister for Educa­tion & Finance, Syed Altaf Bukhari was present in the meeting.

Mehbooba Mufti directed con­struction of more accommodation for classrooms, labs, staff rooms etc. in view of the increasing need. She directed the college authorities to un­dertake the constructions in phased manner to avoid cost overruns and ensure early completions. She also directed establishment of a multi­purpose sports hall for the students with all facilities and equipment.

The Chief Minister also directed introduction of new courses in the college which are in demand in the job industry. She also directed up­gradation of equipment at the col­lege and fulfilling of other require­ments under NAAC accreditation.

As a special case, Mehbooba Mufti announced extension of Chief Minis­ter’s Scooty scheme to the College for which she asked the college admin­istration to make all arrangements. Earlier, Principal of the College, Prof. Muzaffar Khan briefed the meeting about the activities in the college.

Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Rohit Kansal; Principal Secretary, Finance, Navin Choud­hary; Principal Secretary, Higher Education, Dr. Asgar Samoon; Commissioner-Secretary, Indus­tries & Commerce, Shailendra Ku­mar; Secretary, Information, Dr. Abdul Rashid and other members of the Governing Board were pres­ent in the meeting.