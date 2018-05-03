May 3, 2000:SKIMS surgery for no stones

Srinagar—A pa­tient is struggling for life in the Sheri-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura, due to the alleged negligence of head of its nephrology department. She has been operated upon for kidney stones though she had none, doctors at the in­stitute said.

According to reports, Alia Liaqat w/o Liyaqat Hussain r/o Untoo Hamam, Sopore, was ad­mitted in the institute by Dr Baldev Singh, head of the nephrology department, on April 18 under medical registration No 238564. She had to undergo several tests for 11 days. On April 29, Alia Dr Singh suggested surgery for extraction of stones though, according to reports, an X-ray had revealed she had no stones in her kidneys. Her attendants had unsuccessfully tried to dissuade the doctor's from the surgery. Family members of the patient alleged the doctor had called the patient of dire consequences following a tiff a few days earlier. According to the patient's file, the surgery was conducted for four hours. However, after it Dr Tajammul Fazili of the same department wrote in the file that the patient had no stones in her kidneys or PV junction. According to reports, Dr Singh fled from the hospital the moment he came to know about the presence of media persons in the institute. Subsequently, when the pressmen were collecting facts about the case from various sources, the security staff prevented them from discharging their professional duties. When the matter was reported the director, Prof Meraj-ud-din, he expressed his regrets for the 'misbehaviour' of the security staff.