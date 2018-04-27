Maulana Mustafa Remembered on 12th Anniversary

Srinagar—A commemorative function marking the 12th death anniversary of noted Kashmiri scholar and commentator of holy Quran Maulana Mustafa Hussain Ansari was held here today.

People from different parts of the valley converged at Baba Mazar, the resting place of Maulana after Friday prayers and joined a special function held at Astana Syed Hassan, Nabdi Pora, Hawal.

Ulama and Zakireen offered tributes to Maulana and shed light on the heroic struggle of Ahlul Bayt Nabuwah (AS).

The newly published book of late Maulana “Shahrah-e-Hayat” was released on the occasion.

Book has been published by the Wilayat Foundation, New Delhi.