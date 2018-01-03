Maulana Masroor Recovering After Liver Transplant

New Delhi—Prominent Shia leader and Hurriyat executive member Maulana Masroor Abbas Ansari, who was battling end stage liver cirrhosis, underwent a successful transplant surgery with tens of thousands of his followers heaving a sigh of relief.

42 year old Masroor, son of veteran separatist leader Maulana Muhammad Abbas Ansari, received liver transplant at Max Speciality Hospital on Monday.

The surgery took 14 hours to complete, family sources said.

An alumnus of Qom seminary, Masroor Ansari is highly sought after speaker in the Valley.

Resize Maulana Masroor Abbas Ansari

Prayer meetings continued throughout Kashmir and abroad ever since he was admitted in the hospital.

Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz prayed for young leaders recovery at Jamia Masjid while prayer meetings were held at scores of areas of Srinagar, Pattan, Baramulla, Pulwama and Budgam.