Man posing as cop to extort money from Soura family arrested: Police

The police has now asked general public not to ‘fall prey’ to the impersonator posing himself as a policeman, and has duped people of money on pretext of facilitating release of their arrested kin.
Srinagar—Jammu and Kashmir Police has nabbed a man, who posed as a policeman and tried to extort money from a family for the release of their kin from police custody in Soura area of Srinagar.
The police has now asked general public not to ‘fall prey’ to the impersonator posing himself as a policeman, and has duped people of money on pretext of facilitating release of their arrested kin.
In a statement issued here, a police spokesman has asked masses to remain vigilant in case somebody approaches them for facilitating release of their arrested kin.
The case, according to the spokesman, came to its notice when a “person (name withheld) from Srinagar’s Soura area approached it and revealed one person namely Manzoor Ahmad Mir alias Kachra s/o Ghulam Rasool Mir from Gulabagh Srinagar, who actually hailed from Masala Colony Soura introduced himself as a policeman from police station Soura and demanded money to facilitate for the release of his brother from police”.
SDPO Hazratbal DSP Rameez Bhat in his appeal asked the general public to contact on following numbers in case somebody approaches them, especially whose kin have been arrested by police.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.