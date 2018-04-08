Man posing as cop to extort money from Soura family arrested: Police

Srinagar—Jammu and Kashmir Police has nabbed a man, who posed as a policeman and tried to extort money from a family for the release of their kin from police custody in Soura area of Srinagar.

The police has now asked general public not to ‘fall prey’ to the impersonator posing himself as a policeman, and has duped people of money on pretext of facilitating release of their arrested kin.

In a statement issued here, a police spokesman has asked masses to remain vigilant in case somebody approaches them for facilitating release of their arrested kin.

The case, according to the spokesman, came to its notice when a “person (name withheld) from Srinagar’s Soura area approached it and revealed one person namely Manzoor Ahmad Mir alias Kachra s/o Ghulam Rasool Mir from Gulabagh Srinagar, who actually hailed from Masala Colony Soura introduced himself as a policeman from police station Soura and demanded money to facilitate for the release of his brother from police”.

SDPO Hazratbal DSP Rameez Bhat in his appeal asked the general public to contact on following numbers in case somebody approaches them, especially whose kin have been arrested by police.