Man Hit By Train, Dead

The deceased has been identified as Nadeem Manzoor son of Manzoor Ahmad of Bagati Kanipora.
Srinagar: A 27-year-old-man was crushed to death by train in Nowgam area of Srinagar city.
A Railway official told GNS that the man was walking in the prohibited area and had a headphone in his ear, listening to something.
The official identified the deceased as Nadeem Manzoor son of Manzoor Ahmad of Bagati Kanipora.
The incident took place at 7:10 am, the official said.
Since 10 meters on either side of the railway track are prohibited and signboards stand erected in this regard, people are requested to venture into the restricted zones, the official said.
The official after an accident last year, the railway authorities pasted posters on public places including passenger sheds and other prominent places besides distributed them among people in local mosques, asking people not to venture in restricted zones.
“It has been specifically mentioned about the distance to be maintained and people not to venture into those zones. (GNS)
