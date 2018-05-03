Malik visits SMHS hospital, meets pellet, bullet victims

Srinagar—Chairman of Jammu Kashmir liberation front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik today visited SMHS hospital and met with the injured person who sustained pellet and bullet injuries.

According to the statement, Malik accompanied by JKLF vice chairman Showkat Ahmad Bakhshi, zonal organizer Bashir Ahmad Kashmiri and Imtiyaz Ahmad visited hospital and met with some pellet and bullet victims including Qaiser Ahmad Butt, Umar Farooq, Soorat Majeed Butt, Faisal Ahmad Lone, Irfan Ahmad Dar, Gulzar Ahamd, Aqeel Ahmad, Ishfaq Ahmad Wani and Shakir Ahmad and enquired about their well-being.

“Most of these injured have lost their vision and many are at the brink of losing it, are from south Kashmir,” the statement said.

Malik met with these victims and their families, talked to doctors and enquired about the status of their health.

Talking to the victims of ‘state terrorism’, Malik said that “from 2016, tyrant rulers are pursuing a policy to kill and maim Kashmiri youth and snatching the eye sight of these young Kashmiris by pellets has remained the most infamous tactic of these callous rulers. It seems that Mehbooba regime, obeying the orders of her Nagpur Masters has decided to snatch eye sights of more and more Kashmiris and turn them blind.”

“This is why these callous people are hell bent upon using pellets as a tool to achieve their target,” Malik said, adding that “Indian rulers and the local government have turned into vampires whose thirst for Kashmiri blood is not relinquishing by any means.”

He said that in annals of history, present Indian ruling regime and local government will be remembered as killers and mass blinders because they not only have killed thousands but blinded thousands by pellet terrorism.

Malik said that a weapon that is actually used to hunt birds and animals is being used to kill, blind and maim humans in Kashmir and international community to our extreme dismay has been watching all this silently. “No one among the champions of human rights and propagators of humanity is daring to stop Indian rulers from using deadly pellet guns against Kashmiri humans because they fear a jolt to their economic interests in big Indian market,” JKLF chairman said.

“The very existence of this world is endangered as economic interest have become more important than humanity, principles and human rights of a poor nation and by adopting such inhuman policies ,international community especially the nation’s leading it have turned this world more dangerous place to abode on,” asserted Malik.

Meanwhile, Zonal president JKLF, Noor Muhammad Kalwal who was arrested on Apr 06th has been shifted to central jail now.

“He was presented before a court yesterday which granted a three days judicial remand to him and ordered to shift him to central jail Srinagar. Noor has been bailed out in many cases but police by slapping new cases on him is trying to prolong his incarceration which is highly condemnable,” spokesman said.

It is pertinent to mention that JKLF Deputy Chief Organizer Siraj Ud Din Mir and District President Abdul Rashid Magloo are also in jail from last many weeks and have been shifted to Kotbalwal Jail under black law PSA.