Malik still at hospital, his pain decreases: JKLF

Srinagar—Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik who was admitted to hospital yesterday is still at SKIMS and is being treated for urine retention and other ailments, spokesman said on Thursday.

In a statement, the JKLF spokesman said that doctors from yesterday have been taking his medical tests regarding Urology and Heart and the results of many tests are still awaited.

“Malik was passing blood instead of urine after which he was admitted at SKIMS. Though pain has considerably decreased but latest medical tests still show blood clots in his Urinal track for which a team of doctors is continuously treating him,” the spokesman said, adding that the amalgam is praying for the early recovery of its chairman.

He also appealed people of Kashmir to pray for the heath of Malik.

Meanwhile, JKLF paid tributes to Haigam Sopore martyrs who rendered sacrifices in 2001 when ‘Indian barbaric forces’ opened fire on peaceful protesters.

On the occasion of their martyrdom day today, a congregational prayers meeting was held in which JKLF Deputy Chief Organizer Siraj ud din Mir, District president’s Abdul Rashid Magloo and Nisar Jeelani along with Ghulam Qadir Khan, Abdul Qayoom Sheikh, Muhammad Azeem Zargar and Muhammad Akbar Yatoo participated and paid tributes to these martyrs.

While remembering the struggle and sacrifices of Jalil Ahmad Shah who was martyred in custody at Haigam and after his martyrdom his mourners were also fired upon by Indian forces, killing dozens including many women, JKLF leaders prayed for their heavenly abode and reiterated their pledge to take the mission of these martyrs to its desired goal.

A JKLF delegation comprising of Zonal president Noor Muhammad Kalwal, Zonal organizer Bashir Kashmiri, leader Zahoor Ahmad Butt, District president Budgam Gulzar Ahmad Pahalwan an Molvi Abdul Rashid today visited Sandipora Budgam and met with the bereaved family of martyred Hurriyat leader Muhammad Yousuf Nadeem.

While paying tributes to Nadeem, JKLF delegation expressed solidarity with his family.

Another JKLF delegation led by Muhammad Maqbool Taploo visited Aanchar Soura and participated in a congregational prayers meeting held for Ghulam Rasool Guru who was killed by SOG in 2002