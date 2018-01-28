Malik released from central jail, visits Shopian injured at SKIMS

Srinagar—Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik on Saturday said that intentional attacks on the lives of Kashmiri women have increased chillingly but the ‘shameless ruling regime led by a women feel no shame on it’.

In a statement, the JKLF spokesman said that the amalgam chairman who was today released on bail visited SKIMS Soura to see the injured persons from Shopian there.

“Soon after his release Malik along with JKLF Zonal President Noor Muhammad Kalwal and Ghulam Muhammad Dar directly went to Soura Medical Institute to see injured person from Shupian,” the statement said, adding that Tehreek-I-Mazahamat chairman, Bilal Ahmad Sideeqi along with other leaders Muhammad Musiab and Muhammad Salim Zargar also accompanied him to the hospital.

Malik and other leaders visited two injured girls namely Saima Wani and Sumaira Jan among whom one is still critical. Leaders also went to see injured 12 year Musharaf Ahmad who is also battling for his life at Soura institute.

Malik met with the attendants of all these injured and expressed solidarity with them.

He also talked to the doctors who are striving hard to save these lives and hailed their efforts.

Condemning the carnage at Shupian during which three young Kashmiris got martyred and many including two young women got injured, Malik said that “trigger happy Indian forces are deployed to kill Kashmiris at will and the only job of pro-India Kashmiri politicians, rulers and assembly members is to provide legal cover to these killers.”

Malik said that the ruling regime led by a woman has started targeting Kashmiri women with bullets and pellets.

“In recent past, two Kashmiri women namely Maisera Bano of Handwara and Beauty Jan of Shupian fell to the bullets of trigger happy Indians and today two girls have been again showered with bullets and injured critically. All this is being done to terrorize Kashmiri masses especially women folk to stop them from participating in resistance against illegal occupation and oppression,” he said.

JKLF chairman said that “in past attacks on the chastity of women and even braid chopping were used to intimidate women of Kashmir and history bears a witness that all these oppressive acts have failed to suppress the resilience of Kashmiris especially our honorable women who have resolved to continue their resistance till the achievement of the sacred goal.”

On the occasion, Malik while consoling the kith and kin of these injured people and prayed for their early recovery