Malik pays tributes to Jalil Andrabi, calls for unity

Srinagar—“Advocate Jalil ul Qadr Andrabi was brave son of the soil who despite threats chose to resist and sacrifice his life in the way of truth, said the chairman of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairman Muhammad Ya­sin Malik on Tuesday.

Malik was speaking at a semi­nar organized by Bar Association Kashmir in remembrance of Ad­vocate Jalil ul Qadr Andrabi.

Terming Andrabi as “a pioneer of present struggle for freedom”, JKLF chairman in a statement issued to GNS said that he was a true son of the soil who despite threats to his life never budged before oppression and sacrificed his life for the righteous cause.

He said that besides being a commendable jurist and an intel­lectual, Jalil Andrabi was a cou­rageous person who till his last breath worked for the betterment of society and human rights of the people of Jammu Kashmir.

Calling unity as the most valu­able thing in the present situation, Malik said that in 2016, leadership united to counter “Indian hege­mony” and “threats posed by RSS backed BJP government in India”.

“We countered all oppressive plans including separate town­ships for Pandits, Sainik colonies, state subject to West Pakistan ref­ugees, repealing of state subject law and other nefarious designs of Indian rulers. In 2016, martyr Burhan Wani who lived in hearts and minds of Kashmiris, attained martyrdom and Indian colonial forces chose to shower bullets and pellets on unarmed civilians starting spree of killings, which resulted in a full-fledged peoples agitation led by JRL,” he said.

JKLF chief said the present ruling regime in India intends to put us into submission. “It has unequivocally and transparently announced to finish our resis­tance. What should we do in these circumstances? What is our duty to counter this Indian hegemony? In my view this is the time when all of us should think and act with unity. We are all facing hard­ships and what is needed is that we should share these sufferings and hardships and face them to­gether,” he said.

“Today some intellectuals, speakers and civil society people are posing questions over united leadership. These people are busy in raising questions about lead­ership and resistance programs and are critical of everything leadership is doing. But irony is that no one among these people is coming out with any solutions, suggestions or concrete propos­als to counter Indian hegemony or continue resistance struggle,” Malik said.

He said that people who are running affairs in India today are following a doctrine of bullying and NIA is also being used as a bullying tool. He said that many people in Kashmir have got intim­idated and now these people come out with statements against unity and leadership so that oppressor is pleased with them.

“Today we need to strengthen unity as it is a tool with which we can counter oppression of India and anyone trying to harm this unity is knowingly or unknow­ingly strengthening the hands of India. Come what may, we cannot and will never surrender before tyranny, illegal occupation and military might and our struggle for freedom and self-determina­tion will continue till the sacred goal is achieved, InshaAllah,” JKLF chief said.

Meanwhile, on the anniversary of Advocate Jalil Ul Qadr Andra­bi, a prayer meeting was held at JKLF head office in Srinagar and other district offices. Special con­gregational prayers and Quran Khwani was held on the occasion.

Led by JKLF chairman, various party leaders, scores of activists and admirers of martyrs in large numbers participated in the prayer meetings. Various leaders on the occasion addressed the meeting and paid rich tributes to Jalil An­drabi, the statement said. (GNS)